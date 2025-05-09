Headlight glare is forcing drivers off the road - here’s what you can do about it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s something many drivers have experienced: a sudden burst of brightness in your eyes from an oncoming car, leaving you blinking, dazzled, and momentarily disoriented. And it’s getting worse.

Modern headlights, especially the LED types found on newer cars, are significantly brighter than their predecessors.

So, whilst they’re great for visibility on country lanes, they’re fast becoming a nuisance, and even a danger, to everyone else on the road.

Dispensing Optician, Claire Hayden, at HAYDENSWAN Eyecare, explains that the issue goes beyond inconvenience, highlighting how our eyes physically struggle to adapt to intense brightness at night:

“We know that glare from headlights can significantly impact visual clarity, especially at night when the pupils are naturally larger. The intensity of modern LED lights can cause discomfort, slow down visual recovery, and reduce overall confidence behind the wheel, even for those with relatively good eyesight.”

This isn’t just a minor inconvenience. For some, it’s enough to hang up the keys after dark altogether.

According to the RAC, around three-quarters of drivers say they’re regularly affected by headlight glare. In fact, a quarter are now actively cutting back on nighttime journeys because of it.

So what’s changed?

Claire explains, “LED headlights emit light at a wavelength that scatters more in the eye. Combine that with slightly misaligned lights, which are more common than people think, and even a quick pass by another vehicle can leave your eyes struggling to recover. It’s particularly bad if your vision isn’t fully corrected, or if you’re dealing with tired or dry eyes.”

It’s a modern problem with a very human consequence: more people feeling anxious behind the wheel, especially on poorly lit roads.

So, what can you do?

Claire shares that there are a few simple steps drivers can take to protect themselves:

Get your eyes checked – even a small change in prescription can help reduce sensitivity to glare.

Look into specialist driving lenses – lenses designed specifically for night time driving, where the lens design is optimised and incorporates high-definition and contrast-enhancing filters with specially developed anti-reflective coatings for night driving.

Clean your windscreen – sounds obvious, but dirt and scratches can make glare far worse than it needs to be.

Use your rearview dimmer switch – most cars have a setting to cut the brightness from headlights behind you.

Don’t put up with dry, tired eyes – many opticians now offer specialist dry eye clinics where they can help identify the cause and possible solutions that can make a big difference.

Of course, many believe the responsibility shouldn’t just fall on drivers themselves. There are increasing calls for tighter regulation on headlight brightness and proper alignment checks during MOTs.

But in the meantime, Claire says even a small fix, like updating your glasses or getting a proper eye exam, can make night driving feel safer and more comfortable.

“We can’t change how bright other people’s lights are,” she says. “But we can make sure we have done all we can to handle the problem.”