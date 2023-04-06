Heardle is the music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quickly as you can, gets you more points. Here are clues and the answer for April 6

Today’s (April 6) Heardle answer has been revealed and the mystery song is courtesy of a San Diego-born rapper, whose real name is Jaylen Anthony Robinson, but performs via a different stage name.

Today’s mystery song was his first release, and was actually written in the back of a police car. From a young age, he was influenced by his father’s vintage music collection, and expanded his listening to reggae, hip hop, rock, and R&B. He attended college in Atlanta, Georgia, where he first started teaching himself how to rap.

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of zero points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older music lovers still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (April 6)

Today’s Heardle is: Chill Bill - (feat. J. Davi$ & Spooks) Rob $tone, J. Davi$, J Spooks (2016)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle