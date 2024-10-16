Housebuilder to host spooktacular open house events across its developments in the South East
The events are designed to allow potential homebuyers to picture themselves living in their dream home while also being able to explore their chosen development and enjoy some complimentary refreshments. Sales Executives will also be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.
Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming home buyers to our developments in October and November, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase the lovely new homes that we have available and also share the ways that we can make your move as affordable and stress-free as possible.
“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into.”
Potential home buyers are invited to visit the following ‘Spooktacular Open House’ events on 26th and 27th October from 10:00am to 5:00pm:
Enjoy a hot drink and explore the homes available at Gillingham Lakes Open House event - Off Addison Close, Gillingham, Dorset, SP8 4JS https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/gillingham/gillingham-lakes
Treat yourself to some some tasty crepes and have some Halloween fun at the Open House event at Bramley Park - Brook Lane, Warsash, Southampton, Hampshire, SO31 9FD https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/southampton/bramley-park
Enjoy a delicious crepe, plus take away a pumpkin to carve at home to show off your spooky creative skills. Grab your pumpkin and decide ‘WITCH’ home you’ll be moving into a Woodlands Chase - Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase
Grab a ‘spooky’ waffle and hot chocolate at the Regis Park’s ‘Spooktacular’ Open House event - Sefter Road, Pagham, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 3EE https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bognor-regis/regis-park
Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on 2nd and 3rd November from 10:00am to 5:00pm:
Enjoy a hot drink at Canford Vale’s ‘Dusty Shoe’ event - Knighton Lane, Canford Magna, Dorset, BH11 9NB https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/canford-magna/canford-vale
Grab a sweet treat at Valley Park’s Bonfire Night-themed First Time Buyer event - Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX14 4TX https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/didcot/primrose-gardens-at-valley-park