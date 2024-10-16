Housebuilder to host spooktacular open house events across its developments in the South East

By Jess ClaytonBerry
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 04:13 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 16:17 BST
Taylor Wimpey is set to host a series of Halloween-themed open house events across its developments in the Southern Counties in October as well as Dusty Shoe and Bonfire Night-themed events in November.

The events are designed to allow potential homebuyers to picture themselves living in their dream home while also being able to explore their chosen development and enjoy some complimentary refreshments. Sales Executives will also be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming home buyers to our developments in October and November, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase the lovely new homes that we have available and also share the ways that we can make your move as affordable and stress-free as possible.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into.”

Woodlands Chase
Woodlands Chase

Potential home buyers are invited to visit the following ‘Spooktacular Open House’ events on 26th and 27th October from 10:00am to 5:00pm:

Enjoy a hot drink and explore the homes available at Gillingham Lakes Open House event - Off Addison Close, Gillingham, Dorset, SP8 4JS https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/gillingham/gillingham-lakes

Treat yourself to some some tasty crepes and have some Halloween fun at the Open House event at Bramley Park - Brook Lane, Warsash, Southampton, Hampshire, SO31 9FD https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/southampton/bramley-park

Enjoy a delicious crepe, plus take away a pumpkin to carve at home to show off your spooky creative skills. Grab your pumpkin and decide ‘WITCH’ home you’ll be moving into a Woodlands Chase - Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase

Canford Vale street scene
Canford Vale street scene

Grab a ‘spooky’ waffle and hot chocolate at the Regis Park’s ‘Spooktacular’ Open House event - Sefter Road, Pagham, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 3EE https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bognor-regis/regis-park

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on 2nd and 3rd November from 10:00am to 5:00pm:

Enjoy a hot drink at Canford Vale’s ‘Dusty Shoe’ event - Knighton Lane, Canford Magna, Dorset, BH11 9NB https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/canford-magna/canford-vale

Grab a sweet treat at Valley Park’s Bonfire Night-themed First Time Buyer event - Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX14 4TX https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/didcot/primrose-gardens-at-valley-park

