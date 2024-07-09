How to spend more 'quality time' with family

PinPep

Take this quiz for inspiration on how to bring the family together for a classic games’ night.

A selection of questions will determine your ideal board game and food combo - including anything from Cluedo to fish fingers.

It follows a poll which found less than half of moments spent together are deemed ‘quality family time’.

Research of 1,000 parents with children aged 5 to 17 revealed the top barriers, including household chores, commuting and after school activities.

Despite such challenges, six in 10 recognise the importance of quality family time in fostering togetherness, creating lasting memories, and supporting emotional well-being.

Half (51 per cent) frequently strive to engineer more moments together, including playing board games, hosting movie nights and eating together as a family.

The research was commissioned by Birds Eye, which has joined forces with Hasbro to give families the chance to create more quality moments through receiving a boardgame through buying four of their qualifying products.

Victoria Westwood from the food brand said: “From our research, and our own personal experiences, we know that many families want to spend more quality time together, but for many of us, this quality family time has actually decreased since lockdown ended in 2021.

“Our research showed that nearly half hadn't spent any quality time with their families in the last few days to an entire year.

“We all know life is busy, but many families are making a concerted effort, any way they can, to ensure these valuable moments aren’t lost.

“With budget and time being tight, affordable opportunities to spend time together are especially welcome.”

Creating more quality moments

It also emerged the dinner table remains a crucial venue for meaningful conversations and connections, with 89 per cent of parents believing it’s where these important interactions occur.

Challenges persist, though, with 19 per cent noting a decrease in quality family time over the past three years due to work commitments, conflicting schedules, and the rise of digital technology.

Financial constraints also play a role in how much they spend together, as 53 per cent struggle to afford days out and 54 per cent find it hard to justify household budgets for entertainment.

Victoria Westwood, from Birds Eye, which through the collaboration with Hasbro is offering the chance to receive games such as Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, or Hungry Hippos added: “We hope to bring wholesome family fun to the kitchen table during these school holidays and remind families of the simple pleasures of spending time together.

“Whether it's the joy of sharing an easy, nutritious meal or enjoying an evening with some of the nation’s favourite board games, we want to make family time special.

“We’re excited to support families during a typically stressful time of year, and really show how good food and games can bring people together and create lasting memories.”

Matt Proulx from Hasbro added: “We believe in the power of play to bring families closer together, and this collaboration allows us to extend that joy into even more homes.

“By combining our classic board games with delicious, family-friendly meals, we’re providing parents with the perfect ingredients for memorable family moments.