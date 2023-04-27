Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

I Kissed a Boy: BBC reveals full cast for new dating show with host Dannii Minogue - release date

The full cast has been revealed for new BBC dating show, I Kissed a Boy.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

The BBC has announced a new gay dating show titled I Kissed a Boy is on its way. The  show, which is the UK’s first gay male dating series, stars 10 men looking for love in an Italian masseria (similar to a farmhouse).

The contestants will enter the masseria in pairs, and will start their journey with a simple kiss. But will sparks fly at first sight, or will there be a kissing catastrophe?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Either way, pop icon and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue will be on hand to help the contestants find love and oversee a series of ‘kiss-offs’, where each pair will decide whether to stay in their current partnership – or save their kiss for another boy. And with every participant an option, there’s sure to be plenty of dating drama.

Most Popular

    But when will I Kissed a Boy air and who are the contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.

    I Kissed a Boy cast - full list

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Ben, a 28-year-old from Edinburgh
    • Bobski, a 23-year-old from Essex
    • Gareth, a 28-year-old from Northern Ireland
    • Jake, a 27-year-old from Swansea
    • Joseph, a 23-year-old from London
    • Josh, a 24-year-old from Wales
    • Kailum, a 25-year-old from Brighton
    • Ollie, a 27-year-old from Brighton
    • Ross, a 27-year-old from Manchester
    • Subomi, a 29-year-old from London

    I Kissed a Boy release date

    I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next monthI Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next month
    I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next month
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    I Kissed a Boy will air on Sunday, May 14. The show will be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.

    Related topics:BBC