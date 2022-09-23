Everything you need to know about The Suspect - a new ITV crime drama.

A month after its premiere, ITV’s most recent drama ‘The Suspect’ has kept viewers hooked to the screen as a psychologist investigates the death of a young lady, only to become a suspect himself.

The five-episode drama, which is based on Michael Robotham’s book of the same name, follows Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, played by Aidan Turner, who “appears to have the perfect life”.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a devoted wife by his side, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile, and a publishing deal, Joe even became an online hero after rescuing a young patient from jumping to her death at the hospital where he works.

Most Popular

During the events of The Suspect, he is approached by DI Vincent Ruiz, played by Shaun Parkes and his partner DS Devi, portrayed by Anjli Mohindra, following the discovery of a young woman named Catherine who was found in a shallow grave.

Shaun Parkes as Ruiz and Anjli Mohindra as DS Riya Devi

The official synopsis reads: "When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide?

"As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a degenerative condition could explain his behaviour.

“But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Here is everything you need to know about the nail-biting crime series.

When was The Suspect released?

Not to be confused with another crime drama, Suspect on Channel 4, The Suspect was released on Monday, August 29 at 9pm on ITV .

Who are the cast members of The Suspect?

The series stars Aidan Turner (Poldark), who is joined by Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil).

Meanwhile, the cast is rounded out by Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Camilla Beeput (Peep Show) amongst others.

Where can I watch The Suspect?