Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have welcomed their first child into the world. The comedian, 35, and the model, 32, were seen together leaving St Mary’s hospital in London carrying their baby girl in a car seat.

Whitehall, who is known for starring in Bad Education, clutched the baby carrier proudly as he supported his partner ahead of their first night at home as parents. The birth comes after Roxy revealed the baby’s gender live on TV show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

She said: “We are having a little girl. We have thought of some names but I feel like there are none that are really sticking out.” When asked by host Steph McGovern if she was nervous, the model replied:: “Weirdly no, maybe I should be? I am just very excited. I have always wanted a baby and a family so it’s always been on the cards.”

The gender news came shortly after Jack joked that he was having a baby to keep his mum quiet because she pestered him about starting a family. Speaking at his Settle Down tour show in Southend, Jack admitted the thought of parenthood filled him “with a lot of trepidation”.

He said: “I have been trying to change. I always thought I had a fear of change, but actually I have just had a fear of responsibility and I’ve been trying to not live my life galvanised by fear.”

He went on to admit he wasn’t sure what to expect with parenthood because ‘advice from other parents’ has “no middle ground”. He added: “You ask them about having a kid and they talk about it with demented enthusiasm and they say, ‘You’ve got to do it. It will change your life’.”

