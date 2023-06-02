MTV star Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, has died at the age of 32.

Jacky Oh, a former cast member on MTV Wild 'N Out and a longtime partner of Youtuber D.C. Young Fly, has died at the age of 32. Her cause of death has not been released.

The mother-of-three, real name Jacklyn Smith, died in Miami, according to TMZ which was the first to report the news. In a statement shared on the MTV show’s social media , it said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky Oh shared her children with D.C. Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield. TMZ reported that the two met when the comedian-actor-rapper joined the improv comedy show as one of the recurring cast members in 2015 for season seven. At the time, Jacky Oh was featured as one of the Wild N’ Out girls on the Nick Cannon-created series.

According to Page Six , Jacky Oh had travelled to Miami for a “mommy makeover” before her sudden death. In a since-deleted post, she had posed alongside popular surgeon Dr Zachary Okhah before she was set to go under the knife.

She wrote: “Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!” the caption read, according to a screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked.

Jacky Oh was seen smiling as she posed wearing just a disposable medical gown while standing next to the surgeon, who was wearing black scrubs.

Tributes have since poured in for Jacky Oh following her death. Hollywood Unlocked CEO, Jason Lee said: “Unbelievable. Such a sweet, kind hearted and always warm person. Sending love to her, her family, her children, the whole Wild ‘N Out family and @dcyoungfly.”

Jacky Oh has died aged 32 (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)