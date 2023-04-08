Millions are set to watch the coronation of King Charles III - with the ceremony to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III is set to shun tradition to ensure the British public is at the heart of his coronation by inviting hundreds of community heroes to witness the historic moment when he is crowned.

The monarch, who is set to be crowned on May 6, has asked more than 850 community and charity representatives to attend his historic coronation, eight months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 450 people who have received the coveted British Empire Medal will be invited to the event next month, which will draw in millions of viewers, as King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Most Popular

Among them is Max Woosey, more commonly known as ‘the boy in the tent’. The 13-year-old has raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his back garden for three straight years.

He had only intended to raise £100 in memory of a neighbour who died of cancer but ended up breaking the Guinness World Record for fundraising from camping. He managed to fund 16 community nurses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another attendee is Dawn Wood. The Essex Police officer became the second fastest woman to row solo across the Atlantic back in 2019, doing the treacherous task in just 51 days.

King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)