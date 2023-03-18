Edit Account-Sign Out
Breaking

Lance Reddick death: Tributes paid to The Wire and John Wick actor who has died aged 60

Lance Reddick, who has died aged 60, was a familiar face to fans of many hit TV series and films, including the John Wick film series and crime drama The Wire

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT

Stars of Hollywood have paid tribute to actor Lance Reddick who has died at the age of 60. Mr Reddick was well known for various big roles including as Cedric Daniels in TV series The Wire and as Charon in the John Wick film franchise.

A spokesperson for the actor, who was born in Baltimore, said that Lance "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes”. They added that he will be greatly missed and his family’s privacy should be respected.

Fellow American actor and co-star in The Wire Wendell Pierce took to social media to share some words about his friend. He said: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family.

    “An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

    Lance Reddick has died. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
    Director James Gunn also paid tribute to Lance who he described as “an incredibly nice guy”. He said: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

