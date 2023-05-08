Love Island star Wes Nelson, who was a former contestant on the ITV2 reality show in 2018, was taken to hospital after losing consciousness

Taking to his Instagram page, the engineer turned musician and entrepreneur shared a worrying health update which sparked concern from fans.

However, Wes put his followers’ minds at ease after he confessed he’s doing “all good now” as he shared a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed.

He wrote alongside the snap: "So yesterday I randomly started to lose vision/consciousness in my house! Managed to get to my neighbours who took care of me and got me to hospital in the ambulance.

"Won't go into detail but we did a bunch of tests and throughout the day and they've have told me I'm all good now. I feel loads better today. Got the greenlight for tour tomorrow. See you tomorrow Glasgow."

Wes Nelson was a former contestant on the Love Island 2018 series, where he made it to the final alongside Megan Barton-Hanson. The couple who won the series that year were Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Following his Love Island experience, Wes shot to reality TV fame as he later appeared on Dancing on Ice and The X Factor: Celebrity.

