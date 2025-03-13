To celebrate 30 years of The National Lottery and the £30 million raised for Good Causes every week by its players, National Lottery Open Week is back — and it’s bigger than ever. From Saturday, March 15 until Sunday, March 23, anyone with a valid online or retail National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can enjoy a free or low-cost day out, thanks to special offers at over 750 National Lottery funded venues and attractions, whether you fancy hunting down family fun, craving a culture fix or delving into the past at historical houses, castles or museums. Top National Lottery Open Week offers in England to check out include: National Lottery Open Week offers not to be missed in Scotland include: Must-see National Lottery Open Week offers in Northern Ireland: Top National Lottery Open Week offers in Wales include: Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum said: “We’re delighted to mark National Lottery Open Week 2025 and giving people a chance to say yes to the joyful things in life - to get outside and explore the UK’s rich history, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture through free and low-cost days out. This is our way of saying thank you to the players who raise an incredible £30million each week for Good Causes, supporting venues and projects across the arts, sports, community and heritage sectors.” Use any retail or online National Lottery ticket, including Lotto, EuroMillions, Set 4 Life and Thunderball or National Lottery Scratchcard or Instant Win Games, for special offers at selected attractions between March 15 and 23, 2025. Terms and conditions and booking instructions across special offers will vary, check the individual offer listing for details. See www.nationallotteryopenweek.com for booking details and full terms and conditions.