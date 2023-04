The streaming giant shared its planned date to stop users from giving out their password to others with tight new measures

Netflix has announced new measures to clamp down on password sharing with plans to ban the practice worldwide. The streaming giant will begin to introduce tight restrictions to ensure that users are prevented from exchanging log-in details with their friends and family.

The new rule is set to be implemented in the United States and other countries during the current quarter, between April to June, although the password ban could come into full effect by July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under current rules, Netflix has outlined that its users should not be sharing their passwords with others outside of their households, however, a growing number of people continue to do so.

Most Popular

In a statement released today, Netflix said: "We learn more with each rollout and we’ve incorporated the latest learnings, which we think will lead to even better results.

"To implement these changes, we shifted out the timing of the broad launch from late Q1 to Q2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are planning on a broad rollout [of the password sharing crackdown], including in the US, in Q2.

"We’re pleased with the most recent launches of paid sharing, and while we could have launched broadly in Q1 [the first three months of 2023], we found opportunities to improve the experience for members."