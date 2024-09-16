New couples should reveal their salaries after eight dates, according to research.

However, the survey of 2,000 adults found half believe disclosing your income to a new partner is one of the most awkward conversations daters can have.

But 55 per cent think it is important to be transparent about incomes at this stage – as 45 per cent believe it can build trust.

And it helps 43 per cent understand more about each other’s lifestyles and affordability.

On the other hand, 48 per cent of those who disagree want couples to focus on emotional connection rather than finances when the romance is in its infancy.

Another 36 per cent suggest they should ensure finances don’t influence the dynamic of an early courtship.

74 per cent believe it is essential to be transparent about the overall state of finances with a potential partner looking for something serious | Will Ireland/PinPep

Financial transparency is key

The research was commissioned by Skipton, which has been in London during UK Savings Week with its ‘Money Talks Booth’ challenging couples to take the awkwardness out of money chat and blindly share their financial confession with an expert on hand.

TV presenter and finance expert Tayo Oguntonade, who has teamed up with the building society, said: “Many daters are hesitant to reveal their salaries and personal finances early on, often due to concerns about being judged or creating unfair expectations in the relationship.

“There’s a fear that disclosing too much too soon, especially when it comes to finances, can change the dynamic.

“However, while it’s understandable to want to wait, financial transparency is a key element of trust in any relationship.

“As the relationship progresses, being open about money – from personal spending habits, to sharing financial commitments from previous relationships and long-term financial goals – will help couples align values and build a foundation for a stable, honest connection.”

It also emerged 74 per cent believe it is essential to be transparent about the overall state of finances with a potential partner looking for something serious.

As 54 per cent admit it would be a red flag to date someone with money problems.

But 37 per cent have found it hard to open up about their savings when in the early stages of a relationship.

As 31 per cent of these fear being judged and 27 per cent don’t want to highlight any financial inequality.

And it seems the mature daters are the most secretive when it comes to their money, with 51 per cent of those aged between 45 and 54 wanting to keep their finances private.

To avoid potentially awkward financial conversations early on in a romance, people tend to actively change the subject, or give vague answers | Will Ireland/PinPep

Avoiding awkward conversations

But when it comes to looking for love, 27 per cent of them consider have good savings habits to be something very important when looking for a partner.

However, one in four (27 per cent) of all adults would consider being with someone if they had ‘financial baggage’.

While 49 per cent went on to admit ‘as we get older, we all come with some financial baggage’.

The research, which was conducted via OnePoll, went on to find 19 per cent have actively avoided potentially awkward financial conversations early on in a romance.

And to do so, 43 per cent actively changed the subject, while 35 per cent gave vague answers.

With 18 per cent avoiding eye contact when faced with a finance question they don’t want to answer.

Alex Sitaras, head of savings & partnerships at Skipton Building Society, which has recently launched its My Money Review offering, added: “Many daters tend to avoid awkward conversations about finances, especially in the early stages, as money can feel like a sensitive topic.

“But, it’s an important topic that shouldn’t be avoided, and if your relationship is becoming a serious one – it really is a conversation that’s worth having.

“Open communication is essential, and seeking advice from a professional, can help make a difficult conversation become a productive one.

“Helping you both to review your finances and ensuring you both make the most of your savings too. In turn helping you to provide clarity and helping to strengthen the relationship."

Meeting the family for the first time and talking about sexual preferences topped the list of 'most awkward conversation topics for daters' | Will Ireland/PinPep

Top 10 most awkward conversations for daters:

Meeting the family for the first time Talking about sexual preferences Discussing past relationships Talking about the state of your finances Discussing having children Revealing how much you earn Handling personal insecurities in the relationship Talking about political views Talking about future plans Deciding who pays for dates