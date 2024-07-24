New data reveals the cleanest beaches in the UK - Sussex beach within top ten

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has ranked a range of metrics, including TripAdvisor reviews, overall star rating and cleanliness scores, to reveal the cleanest and dirtiest beaches in the UK.

With the summer season upon us, beachgoers across the UK are eagerly seeking the perfect spot to enjoy sun, sea and sand. But which beach offers the safest and most relaxing experience?

A recent study by LitterBins.co.uk has identified the cleanest beach in the UK by evaluating various metrics, including the percentage of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, Google star ratings, cleanliness scores, and average bacteria levels.

Seven Sisters beach, Sussex, England ranked fifth cleanest beach in the UK

Top ten cleanest beaches in the UK.

Rank Beach Location % of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor Google star rating (/5) Cleanliness score (/100) Average levels of bacteria (cfu/100ml) 1 Barafundle Bay Pembrokeshire, Wales 86% 4.9 78 10 2 Woolacombe Sands Devon, England 81% 4.8 83 10 3 St Cyrus Beach Aberdeenshire, Scotland 89% 4.8 76 10 4 Penbryn Beach Ceredigion, Wales 72% 4.8 78 10 5 Seven Sisters Sussex, England 81% 4.8 76 10 6 Three Cliffs Bay Gower Coast, Wales 86% 4.8 78 16 7 Pedn Vounder Beach Cornwall, England 73% 4.8 69 10 8 Rhossili Bay Gower Coast, Wales 87% 4.9 78 47 9 Harlech Beach Gwynedd, Wales 82% 4.8 78 14 10 Mwnt Beach Cardigan, Wales 81% 4.9 78 24

Topping the list as the cleanest beach in the UK is Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales, according to a new ranking by LitterBins.co.uk. This beach boasts an impressive 86% excellent reviews on TripAdvisor and a cleanliness score of 78/100. It also shares the highest Google star rating of 4.9/5, with average bacteria levels remaining low at just 10 cfu/100ml.

The second cleanest beach in the UK is revealed as Woolacombe Sands, Devon, England. The beach is home to the highest cleanliness score of all beaches in the study, scoring 83/100. Google star rating is high at 4.8 and bacteria levels remain low at 10 cfu.

In third is St Cyrus Beach, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This beach has the highest % of excellent reviews on TipAdvisor (89%) as well as a high Google review rating (4.8) and cleanliness score (76/100).

Among the top 10 beaches, Rhossili Bay on the Gower Coast, Wales, recorded the highest bacteria levels in the water, at 47 cfu/100ml.

Whitstable Bay, Kent ranked as the dirtiest beach in the UK

Rank Beach Location % of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor Google star rating (/5) Cleanliness score (/100) Average levels of bacteria (cfu/100ml) 1 Whitstable Bay Kent, England 35% 4.5 60 18 2 Ventnor beach Isle of Wight, England 48% 4.5 53 11 3 Southwold Pier Suffolk, England 50% 4.4 69 23 4 Mothecombe Plymouth, England 33% 4.6 72 84 5 Viking Bay Broadstairs, England 61% 4.6 60 29 6 Hunstanton Beach Norfolk, England 48% 4.7 69 233 7 Whitley Bay Tyneside, England 58% 4.7 68 143 8 Aldeburgh Beach Suffolk, England 50% 4.6 69 21 9 Dungeness Beach Romney Marsh, England 71% 4.7 60 63 10 Sheringham Beach Norfolk, England 61% 4.5 69 16

Whitstable Bay, Kent, England, has been identified as the dirtiest beach in the UK. Despite the water having relatively low bacteria levels (18 cfu/100ml), the beach falls short in other areas. It has only 35% excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, the second lowest among all ranked beaches, and a below-average cleanliness score of just 60/100.

Ventnor Beach, Isle of Wight, England, ranks as the second dirtiest beach in the UK. While it has a moderate 48% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, the bacteria levels are relatively low at 11 cfu/100ml. However, it has the lowest cleanliness score of all beaches, at just 53/100.

Southwold Pier, Suffolk, England, ranks third. This beach holds the lowest Google review rating among all the beaches, with just 4.4 stars.

Notably, Hunstanton Beach, Norfolk, England, has the poorest water quality score, with 233 cfu/100ml, containing over 23 times more bacteria than Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, the cleanest beach!