One in 10 female football fans in Brighton play football every day

Almost seven in 10 women in Brighton play football at least a couple of times a week, with over one in 10 saying they play every day.

It also emerged that nearly seven in 10 women agree there are more female role models in football now than when they were younger – with almost half (46 per cent) said that the visibility of more female role models in football is the best thing to support the sport at grassroots level.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 64 per cent said they were watching the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament.

The research, which was commissioned by Volkswagen before the tournament, also revealed that former Arsenal right-back and current pundit Alex Scott MBE has been voted the most inspirational figure in women’s football.

This comes as three aspiring young football fans have described the experience of a lifetime as they took centre stage at this year’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 as referee mascots on the pitch in Brighton.

Martha Mansbridge, Isla Church and Isabella Burgess were among many keen young football fans who signed up to be referee mascots via their local Volkswagen retailer, Caffyns Brighton.

A sense of pride

All three girls walked with the referee on to the pitch and stood nearby while both national anthems took place.

The experience kicked off for the girls at the England v Norway match at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, where Martha Mainsbridge was the mascot and England stormed to victory with an incredible 8-0 score.

Isla Church, 10, who also plays for her local team said: “I wanted to be a mascot because I love playing and watching football. It was so much fun and the highlight for me was being on the pitch.

“I like women's football because it inspires me and makes me happy. I had a wonderful day!"

Isla was also mascot at the Austria v Norway game, while Isabella Burgess took centre stage at the Quarter Finals match of England vs Spain, which saw another victory of 2-1 for the home team.

Martha Mansbridge, 10, who plays for Eastbourne Borough Girls U12s, said: “I was so lucky to be able to be a part of this. I’ve played football for as long as I can remember, and I felt so proud of the women’s team.

“I hope I can be as good as them in the future. It was the best day ever and we scored so many goals. It was amazing.”

An unforgettable time

The opportunity was opened to young female players aged 8-10, who had the chance to stand on the pitch and also received two additional tickets to watch the match.

Girls from across the country also took part, with a mascot at the 31 matches between July 6 and July 31.

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing for Volkswagen UK said: “It was a privilege to host some of the country’s most passionate young football fans as referee mascots at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

“As well as a hugely eventful tournament, we’re still buzzing from the stories we’ve heard from our mascots.

“We hope that the tournament continues to inspire young women to pursue their love for football, and we know our mascots will take away memories that will last a lifetime.”

Results from the poll also highlighted other big names in sport such as USA star Megan Rapinoe and vice-chairman of West Ham FC, Baroness Karren Brady.

Sarah Cox said: “Undoubtedly following the momentous victory of the Lionesses, the game will continue to grow and inspire women and girls for years to come. Of course, we’ll see this list of inspirational icons get bigger and bigger.”