One in 12 residents in East Sussex are paying for a service that doesn’t work properly

New research has revealed just how much residents in East Sussex are willing to tolerate from service providers like broadband and utility suppliers before shopping around.

The study found that one in 12 (8%) are currently paying for a service that doesn’t work as it should, and the same proportion are forking out on services they can’t use at all.

On top of this, nearly half (42%) of residents in East Sussex would be willing to stay on hold for over 30 minutes before considering a switch elsewhere.

29% of locals say they’d tolerate rude customer service from a company, whilst a quarter (25%) would put up with being overcharged before looking elsewhere.

The survey, conducted on behalf of ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, revealed that many also feel they have no choice but to accept unexpected mid-contract price rises. The average billpayer in East Sussex admits they’d stomach an increase of 9%, with 46% saying they have to put up with poor providers because it’s so hard to get out of contract. Sadly, 21% of locals feel stuck because they believe there are no suitable alternatives.

In true British fashion, 21% of residents in East Sussex admit they put up with more from poor providers than anyone else in their lives, with the average person willing to endure over three months of bad service before considering a switch to another provider.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli comments: “With bills at an all-time high, we were shocked to see just how tolerant billpayers can be, even when faced with exceptionally poor service and costs rising unexpectedly.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We believe everyone deserves access to services they can rely on at a fair, consistent price and hope this research acts as a wake-up call to anyone who’s been tolerating service outages and unhelpful customer service calls for too long. It’s never worth settling when it comes to the products and services you rely on. Demand better from your service providers or consider a switch elsewhere.”

