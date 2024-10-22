Pension credit eligibility and advice for winter fuel payment for West Sussex residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boom Community Bank is calling on older people in West Sussex, Surrey, Kingston, north Hampshire, and Berkshire to check their eligibility for Pension Credit, a vital benefit that could provide an average of £3,900 per year to qualifying households.

With winter approaching, those eligible could also receive additional support with heating costs through the Winter Fuel Payment, but the deadline to apply is 21st December 2024.

"Far too many older people are missing out on financial support that can make a huge difference to their quality of life, especially during the winter months," said a spokesperson for Boom Community Bank. "Pension Credit not only boosts income but opens the door to further help, like reduced council tax, housing benefits, and a free TV licence for over 75s."

According to recent estimates, up to 880,000 households across the UK are not claiming Pension Credit despite being eligible. In addition to increasing household income, Pension Credit provides access to key benefits such as:

Winter Fuel Payment: A one-off payment to help cover heating costs during the colder months.Warm Home Discount Scheme and Cold Weather Payments: -- -Extra support for heating costs.-Help with Council Tax and Housing Benefit.-A free TV licence for those aged 75 and over.The good news is that Pension Credit claims can be backdated by up to 3 months, meaning anyone who applies before 21st December 2024 could still receive this year’s Winter Fuel Payment. This is especially important for older residents who may be struggling to manage the rising costs of living and heating their homes during winter.

Boom Community Bank encourages all residents over State Pension age (66+) to check their eligibility for Pension Credit and spread the word to family, friends, and neighbors who might be missing out.

To check eligibility and apply, visit the Pension Credit page on the government’s website: www.gov.uk/pension-credit.

For more information or to discuss further financial support, contact Boom Community Bank.

About Boom Community BankBoom Community Bank is dedicated to providing fair and ethical financial services to residents across West Sussex, Surrey, Kingston, north Hampshire, and Berkshire. We offer savings, loans, and community-focused banking solutions designed to support financial well-being and inclusion.