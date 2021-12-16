Perfect base for a relaxing getaway

Hotel Indigo, Cagnes Sur-Mer

Looking forward to getting away

As we enter a new year our thoughts turn to holidays and getting away for rest and recuperation.

Whether it's a staycation or a holiday to a different country when rules allow, many of us want to mix relaxation with a cultural experience.

There are lots of places we can go to fulfill our needs and here we give some ideas of what's on offer.

IHG Hotels and Resorts have recently opened their doors to a selection of beautiful new hotels across Europe.

Each of the following provides the perfect base for a cultural getaway for every season. There are also more locations across the region planned for 2022, including London.

Hotel Indigo Belgrade

Hotel Indigo, Belgrade, Dukes Restaurant (photo: Silvano)

Like its Old Town surroundings, Hotel Indigo Belgrade is a unique property reflective of local tradition and culture. Each segment of the hotel exudes the charm, pulse and local story of Dorćol, one of the oldest parts of Belgrade.

Stunning surroundings

The hotel has 46 boutique bedrooms with two distinctive room styles to choose from. Drawing inspiration from the Brutalist architecture that is very apparent in Belgrade, the hotel’s Brutalism-inspired room style has concrete walls contrasted with the unique artwork and textiles with unusual geometric shapes.

The Art Deco room was designed to evoke the Art Deco period of the city with the use of muted pastel colours and arches in the headboard to mimic the design influence of this prominent era.

This neighbourhood offers a mix and match of styles, wearing its history firmly on its sleeve. Tour the grand Belgrade Fortress, Church of Saint Sava, Republic Square and in the evening the National Theatre or the exciting nightlife with its booming indie scene.

Prices start from €102.61 a night for a standard room.

Crowne Plaza Budapest

Lounge of Crowne Plaza, Budapest

A city full of culture

Located in the heart of the Hungarian capital, the newly opened Crowne Plaza Budapest is a modern gem with great access to all corners of the city.

All 230 rooms and suites offer a noticeable sense of space with a layout perfect for work and leisure stays. For those looking to combine business with their stay, the Plaza Workspace is a flexible and agile space offering guests the opportunity to collaborate, meet colleagues, or work solo.

For those wanting to unwind within the hotel, the Axis Café & Lounge serves crafted food and beverage experiences inspired by traditional Hungarian food and drinks, leaning heavily on locally sourced, sustainable and healthy produce.

Prices start from €135.16 a night for a standard room

Hotel Indigo Cagnes-sur-Mer

Hotel Indigo, Cagnes Sur-Mer

Taking a holiday Riviera style

Cagnes-sur-Mer, often referred to as the ‘Montmartre of the French Riviera’, is a highly popular destination for well-known artists including Renoir, Chaim Soutine, and Yves Klein, as well as the inspiration for many famous paintings.

As guests enter the hotel, they will be met with an array of light turquoise hues in contrast with rich darker blues and soft furnishings to evoke a nautical feel. Nodding to the destination’s link to notable French artists, the artwork seen throughout the hotel has been specially curated, partnering with local talent.

Hotel Indigo Cagnes-sur-Mer has a spectacular rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Grimaldi Castle, a great place to sit back and enjoy the view with a drink in hand.

The hotel’s Italian restaurant Cucina Victoria, is the newest in the neighbourhood, specialising in locally sourced seafood dishes.

Prices start from €89.10 a night for a standard room.

MALLORCA: Kimpton Mallorca – opening summer 2022

Kimpton, Mallorca

Lap of luxury

The 79-room luxury boutique hotel will be nestled next to one of the island’s most renowned golf courses, Santa Ponsa Golf, on the site of the existing Santa Ponsa Country Club.

The site will undergo a major refurbishment and extension to bring Kimpton’s inspired design to life against the backdrop of hills and treelined lanes that criss-cross the south-west of the island.

Located less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca airport, Kimpton Mallorca will bring the brand’s distinctly laid-back approach to luxury to the island as a perfect complement to Mallorca’s relaxed but chic styling and hospitality.

LONDON: Hotel Indigo Clerkenwell – opening late autumn 2022

A bedroom of Hotel Indigo, Clerkenwell, London

Relax in historic city

Just like no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same.

The current historic listed building of the Hat & Feathers pub will be added to with two newly built modern wings to create the new Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell.