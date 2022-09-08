Queen Elizabeth II dies in Balmoral with her family by her side

Following the death of her father, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne on February 6, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it has been officially confirmed.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” said the monarch’s son, King Charles III.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flags at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been lowered to half mast.

Most Popular

News emerged early Thursday afternoon that doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.

The Queen was surrounded by her children and grand-children when she passed away.

An official plan, known as Operation Unicorn, will now be used to coordinate the passing of the Queen in Scotland.

Hundreds of people have started to gather at Buckingham Palace with some already laying floral tributes.