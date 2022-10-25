A rough outline of what the new prime minister’s jam-packed first day could look like

Rishi Sunak is the UK’s new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak will meet King Charles and make his first speech in his new role at Downing Street this morning, in what will be a jam-packed first day for the new prime minister. Mr Sunak won the Conservative leadership race yesterday (October 24) after rival Penny Mordaunt bowed out having failed to secure the 100 nominations from Tory MPs needed by the 2pm deadline.

It follows an exit by Liz Truss, who became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history as she resigned from her post after just 44 days. Ms Truss will hold her last cabinet meeting this morning before heading to Buckingham Palace for a final audience with King Charles.

It will then be Mr Sunak’s turn to visit the palace where the monarch will invite him to form the UK’s next government. Having officially been appointed prime minister it is expected Mr Sunak will travel to Downing Street afterwards where he will address the public outside Number 10 at around 11.35am.

Mr Sunak is not only the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and the first of Asian heritage, he is also the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42. The youngest British prime minister ever was William Pitt the Younger, who took office when he was just 24 in 1783.

The fledgling prime minister now faces the difficult task of guiding the UK through a cost of living crisis exacerbated by Liz Truss’s policies, with the pound dropping to an all-time low. Mr Sunak is already up against pressure to overhaul the cabinet on his first day, and reportedly told Tory MPs they must ‘unite or die’ in order to deliver the public’s priorities.