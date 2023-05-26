A Greater Manchester MP has called for a ban on Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters performing at Manchester’s AO Arena. Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, has warned his “divisive actions” could fuel anti-Jewish hatred.

Mr Wakeford told the Commons: “The city of Manchester has a rich and vibrant history in which those of different faiths and backgrounds have lived together as well as stood together through difficult times and times of division. So I’m concerned to note that Roger Waters is due to play at the AO Arena in Manchester next month.”

The Labour MP continued: “Will the Leader of the House agree with me that concerts like this have no place in our society and shouldn’t go ahead, and agree to a debate in Government time on the record levels in anti-Jewish hatred in this country?”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “I think the whole House was very shocked at what (Mr Wakeford) has said.” Ms Mordaunt said she will notify the ‘Home Office’ and ‘relevant departments’ about Mr Wakefield’s concerns.

Waters, who left Pink Floyd in 1988, is set to perform at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 10, as part of his ‘This Is Not a Drill’ concert tour. However, the singer has come under fire for his actions at a recent show in Germany

Responding to the claims, Waters said the public have been “wrongly accusing me of being an antisemite” and that he’s saddened by people trying to cancel his shows. But what did Waters do to cause the backlash and will his AO arena show be cancelled?

Why is Roger Waters being accused of ‘anti-semitism’?

Waters, who has been historically vocal about his support for Palestine, took to the stage in Berlin last week. He wore what resembled a Nazi SS officer costume which brandished a crossed hammer and mirrored an outfit worn by a neo-Nazi organisation in the 1982 film Pink Floyd: The Wall.

The show’s production saw the names of Holocaust victims Anne Frank and Abu Akleh emblazoned on a screen behind the singer. Abu Akleh was an Al Jazeera journalist who was infamously shot and killed last year.

The provocative set design also saw an inflatable pig hung above the crowd, with the logo of an Israeli armaments firm and Jewish stars. According to a Jewish news outlet, German police have instigated a ‘criminal investigation procedure regarding the suspicion of incitement’.

Police chief inspector Martin Helwig reportedly said: “The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace.

“After the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal assessment.”

Jewish community responds to Roger Waters concert