Sainsbury’s shoppers left stunned as box of fish fingers now costs £7

Shoppers have spoken of their shock after finding out that a box of fish fingers cost £7 in Sainsbury’s.

One shopper took to Twitter to reveal their revelation about the price of the much-loved freezer staple.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tweet said: “Nearly fell to my knees in de people food establishment.”

The packet of Birds Eye 30 Cod Fish Fingers (totally 840g) were being sold for £7 at the popular supermarket, and other social media users rushed into the comments to share their disbelief too.

The shock of the fish finger price increase comes as the cost of living crisis has pushed up costs of food, transport and petrol like never before.

Most people now find that when they do their weekly food shop, their usual buys have been increased by several pennies.

What have people said about the price?

One user simply wrote on Twitter: “ £7? Jesus soon reach.”

While other comments included: “I remember when this was £3.50. Wow.”

Another person said: “Sainsbury’s absolutely bugging.”

Some even shared their shock at what other products were costing them, with someone explaining: “I paid £3.80 for @Warburtons gluten free wraps yesterday - it would be cheaper to live off mc ds at this rate. There’s 5 wraps in there. Sickening.”

One person worked out each finger would come to a total of 23 pence, asking: “23p each is bad???”

Another replied: “Yes. Especially at that volume.”

The tweet racked up 407 Retweets, 195 Quote Tweets and 3,089 Likes.

A spokesperson from Sainsbury’s told the Express: “While prices can go up and down for a range of reasons, we’re committed to offering our customers great choice and value when they shop.”

The spokesperson pointed out that customers could find Sainsbury’s breaded cod fillet fish fingers for £2.25 for a pack of 10, and the supermarket’s cod fish fingers for £6 for a pack of 30.

What is the price of fish fingers at other supermarkets?

Although £7 might seem pricey, it is even more expensive in other supermarkets.

Tesco, ASDA, Iceland and Waitrose sell the same pack of fish fingers for £7.50, while Morrisons sell it for ever so slightly cheaper at £7.49.

The website Compare Grocery Prices noted that Sainsbury’s were initially selling the same product for £6.75 as of 3 March 2022.

The same data revealed back in February 2022, the fish fingers were being sold for £6.50 a packet.

But this didn’t specify if the price was across various supermarkets or one specific one.

Which other food items have increased in price?

Earlier this month Sainsbury’s shoppers shared their disbelief over the price of Lurpak butter.

The price reached as high as £7.25 in some grocery stores.

A single 750g tub is now £7.25 at Sainsbury’s, while a 1kg tub of the same butter costs £9 for online shoppers using Ocado.

The Mirror reported that Iceland shoppers were left stunned after spotting a 500g tub of Lurpak selling for an eye-watering £5.

The same product was being sold at £3.65 just a short while ago.

Meanwhile Aldi customers raved about the budget supermarket’s Greenvale Olive Spread.

It has received glowing reviews from shoppers who say that they will "give it a go" following the recent rise in butter prices.

It is priced at just 99p for a 500g tub, and is considerably cheaper than a same size tub from Lurpak which would cost £5.