School pupils pedal ahead in South East

New figures from The Bikeability Trust show over 81,290 children in the South East had the opportunity to get pedalling with Bikeability cycle training between April 2023 and March 2024. The top performing authorities in the South East for 2023–24 were Portsmouth, Hampshire and Wokingham. Across England 560,471 pupils booked on to Bikeability training between April 2023 and March 2024.

Bikeability cycle training equips children with vital life skills. Pupils not only learn to cycle, they gain independence, social skills and a sense of wellbeing. After Bikeability, children are better at responding to risk and report increased confidence. As a result, more children cycle to school which in turn improves mental health and wellbeing. This allows children to get more out of the classroom, improving their attention span and engagement. Healthier habits lead to increased attendance and improved academic results. Bikeability isn’t just a training course; it impacts children’s lives.

The Bikeability Trust Chief Executive Emily Cherry said: “I’m so proud of the 81,290 children in the South East who are now equipped with the skills and confidence to thrive on a cycle. We know that there are so many physical and mental health benefits of cycling, and through Bikeability training these children will be able to make more sustainable transport choices for the rest of their lives. We couldn’t do it without our brilliant instructors and training providers in the South East, who are so committed to teaching young people this essential life skill. Well done everyone.”

“We are so excited by this news, but we know we have further to go. That’s why our mission is to ensure no child leaves school without the knowledge, confidence and opportunity to cycle. We know that the government shares that ambition, and we were pleased to see the commitment to give every child access to Bikeability cycle training reiterated in Active Travel England’s recent Corporate Plan.

Bikeability teaches children to cycle and equips them with skills for life.

“Our latest impact report shows just what has been achieved, through the hard work and commitment of everyone involved. As a charity we are child focused, quality oriented , inclusive, efficient, influential and collaborative, working tirelessly to deliver to achieve our vision and ensure Bikeability is a household name. Bikeability will continue to grow, expanding to more areas, reaching more young people, as we continue to break down barriers to unlock cycling for everyone who wants to join in.”

The top performing authorities in the South East in 2023/24 are shown below. The Reach – Delivery column indicates % of eligible children (year 6) in each Local Authority Area who received either L1&2 combined or L2 Bikeability training in 2023/24. For full delivery stats, please see https://www.bikeability.org.uk/about/funding-and-delivery/

Our reach figure is the target we have set Local Authorities to ensure every child receives our Level 2 on the road cycle training course before the end of primary school. Local Authorities also deliver other courses funded by Bikeability not covered in the ‘reach’ figure. These include Balance, Learn to Ride, Level 1, Level 3 and Fix. The total delivery of Bikeability of 560,471 places also includes our Get Cycling in Schools delivery by teachers and TA’s, those figures have not been regionalised.

Grant Recipient Name 2024 Year 6 Pupils Level 2 & 1/2 Combined Booked Level 2 & 1/2 Combined Booked Portsmouth City Council 2,422 2,020 83% Hampshire County Council 15,682 12,203 78% Wokingham Borough Council 2,458 1,812 74%

Children learn cycle skills on the playground during Level 1

2. The Bikeability Trust’s 2023 Impact Report can be viewed here: https://www.bikeability.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Bikeability_Impact_report-FINAL.pdf

About The Bikeability Trust

The Bikeability Trust is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation with the vision to ensure everyone has the confidence to cycle and enjoy this skill for life. The Trust manages, develops and promotes the Bikeability programme on behalf of Active Travel England.

Bikeability cycle training is a practical training programme, which provides children and adults with a life skill and enables them to cycle confidently and competently on today’s roads. More than five million children have received Bikeability cycle training since the programme’s inception in 2007.

Get Cycling in Schools teaches children aged 3-6 years old to balance

Evidence proves that children participating in Bikeability cycle training report increased confidence when cycling on the road compared to their initial level of confidence (NFER, 2015; SQW, 2019). This increase in confidence aligns with existing research on school-based cycle training (e.g. see Hatfield et al 2019; Jones, 2017; Mullan and Jones, 2015). Forming a positive attitude to cycling at a young age has also been found to contribute to the uptake and sustained participation in cycling during adulthood (de Bruijn et al, 2009).