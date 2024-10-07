Searches for swimming lessons in West Sussex soar since Paris Olympics, new study reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Searches for swimming lessons boomed in West Sussex during the Paris Olympics 2024.

This has been revealed through newly released internet search data which has been analysed by Castle Water, revealing that searches for swimming lessons in West Sussex rose by a massive 80% during this year’s Olympic Games when compared to August 2023.

When looking at the data closer, Hayward Heath was the only place in the county that saw a significant rise which was 100%.

Looking at England as a whole, Cambridgeshire topped the list with the biggest percentage rise (189%) and Shropshire came second with a 133% increase.

Life Guard sweeping side of a pool.

County Percentage Increase from Aug 2023 - Aug 2024 Cambridgeshire 189% Shropshire 133% Norfolk 80% West Sussex 80% Worcestershire 80% East Riding of Yorkshire 67% Somerset 57% Lincolnshire 57% Leicestershire 57% Northumberland 50%

This news comes after Team GB's success at the 2024 Olympics, where they won a total of 11 medals in swimming-related sports: 5 in diving, 1 in artistic swimming, and 5 in swimming, including a gold medal victory, beating both the USA and Australia.

Speaking on the findings, Ellie Settery, Digital Marketing Manager at Castle Water said

“The surge in online searches for swimming lessons is truly remarkable.

“Team GB's achievements at the Paris Olympics have certainly inspired communities to engage with the sport. In Haywards Heath alone we’ve seen an impressive 100% increase, showing how Olympic success can motivate people to start swimming.”