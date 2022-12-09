The pair played Del Boy and Rodney, and were arguably the most loved UK comedy duo of the 80s and 90s, but Sir David admits they have now ‘drifted apart’

Sir David Jason has admitted he has ‘drifted apart’ from his former Only Fools and Horses co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst. The duo played Del Boy and Rodney in the show, and were one of the most loved comedy partnerships on television.

Sir David, 82, admits his ex co-star is now more ‘self-contained’ than he was once and that he doesn’t get to see him as much as would like. The show aired for more than 20 years, airing from 1981 until 2003.

Lyndhurst, who is 21 years younger than Sir David, has endured a tough couple of years. His son Archie, 19, died from a brain haemorrhage caused by acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Speaking to Radio Times, Sir David said: “He’s much more – how can I say? – self- contained, perhaps, than he used to be. So, unfortunately, we don’t see each other as much as I would like to. But that’s how things work out sometimes.”

Only Fools was a turning point for their careers, and Sir David sometimes admits that he misses it, saying “I miss it [Only Fools] terribly. It wasn’t like going to work; it was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other.”

Despite the show ending over 20 years ago, he admits he has kept some of Del Boy’s outfits such as the famous oxblood leather bomber jacket. Sir David also admitted he sometimes revives the much loved character.

