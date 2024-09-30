Start saving now for a stress-free Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Christmas approaching, Boom Community Bank encourages local families to plan ahead for the festive season’s expenses. From gifts and festive meals to decorations and events, costs can quickly escalate, making December a stressful time for many. However, by starting to save now, you can spread out the costs and enjoy a more relaxed holiday season.

At Boom Community Bank, we are dedicated to helping you get financially prepared for Christmas so you can focus on what truly matters, spending time with loved ones.

Why Start Saving Now? While Christmas may seem a little way off, starting your savings plan early can significantly reduce the financial strain of last-minute spending. Even saving a small amount each week can make a big difference in covering festive costs. For instance, by saving £25 per week, you could have £300 set aside well before the festive rush begins. This means less reliance on credit or overdrafts and greater peace of mind, knowing you're financially ready.

Top Tips for Saving for Christmas Boom Community Bank offers practical advice to ease the financial pressures of the season:

Set a Budget: List your anticipated expenses, including gifts, food, decorations, and travel. Having a clear goal makes it easier to stay on track.

Open a Dedicated Savings Account: Keep your Christmas savings separate from everyday spending. Boom offers easy-access savings accounts designed to give you 24/7 access when needed. Payroll Savings: For those who qualify, saving directly from your salary through Boom’s Payroll Savings Scheme is a convenient, low-effort way to build up your festive fund.

Financial Support When You Need It We understand that even the best planning might not cover every unexpected cost. That’s why Boom Community Bank offers additional financial support if you need a little extra help to keep the holidays stress-free. Whether through our range of savings products or flexible lending options, we’re committed to helping our members enjoy the festive season without financial worry.

Community Recognition Boom Community Bank’s commitment to serving its members hasn’t gone unnoticed. We’re proud to have been named Best Credit Union (South) at this year’s British Bank Awards, hosted by Smart Money People. This recognition highlights our dedication to providing excellent service to members within our common bond. Boom’s common bond includes individuals who live, work, volunteer, or study in West Sussex, Surrey, Kingston, north Hampshire, and Berkshire. This regional focus allows us to serve local communities, offering ethical lending, savings options, and financial support that benefit members in these areas. “We’re committed to helping our local community achieve financial stability, especially during times like Christmas when expenses tend to spike,” said Mark Jasper, CEO at Boom Community Bank. “Being recognised by Smart Money People is an honour, and it strengthens our resolve to keep delivering the best service to our members.”

Christmas Doesn’t Have to Be Stressful The festive season should be a time for celebration, not financial worry. By planning ahead and saving early, Boom Community Bank can help you enjoy a more relaxed Christmas. Whether your goal is small or large, every pound saved now will make a big difference when Christmas arrives. Start saving today to ensure a worry-free Christmas. https://boomcb.org.uk/savings