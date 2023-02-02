The pair have hosted Strictly Come Dancing since 2015, now Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are confirmed for two more years after signing a new six figure deal

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have extended their stay as hosts of hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. The news comes as the pair signed a fresh six figure salary contract for the next two years.

The duo have hosted the show together since 2015. Tess Daly has been ever-present on the show having hosted since the first series in 2004 - up until 2014 she hosted alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Claudia Winkleman made the step up from presenting ‘It Takes Two’, the spin-off midweek show to Strictly Come Dancing. The pair have apparently made themselves unmoveable from the position of hosts in the nine years they’ve now been together.

Speaking to a national newspaper , a source said the BBC “love” having the two hosts of the show. They added the broadcaster is also proud of having two women host the show.