Take the lead and sign up for Walkies for Parkinson’s this October

Parkinson’s UK is calling on dog owners across the UK to team up with their furry friends for a month of tail-wagging fun with Walkies for Parkinson’s this October.

Taking place from 1 to 31 October 2024, participants can choose to walk either 30 miles or 60 miles throughout the month, with the freedom to complete their distance at their own pace and in their favourite locations. Each step taken will help raise vital funds for Parkinson’s UK, supporting research into new treatments and a cure.

Getting involved is simple. Participants can sign up for free and create a personalised fundraising page to share with friends and family. On 1 October, participants can start walking their chosen distance and track their progress with a fitness app or upload their miles manually.

Joanne Kennedy, from East Sussex was inspired to take part in Walkies for Parkinson’s with her dog Snowy to help raise money for research. In May, she participated in the Walk for Parkinson’s 100-mile walk challenge and raised awareness at her workplace. With the generous support of colleagues and friends, she felt a huge sense of achievement. Joanne said:

“My husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at just 46, and watching him navigate the daily struggles - things we often take for granted - has been incredibly tough. But through it all, I’m so proud of him. Our local Parkinson’s UK group in Mid Sussex has become our lifeline, offering support, friendship, and even some fun along the way.

“Snowy and I are walking not just for my husband, but for everyone with Parkinson’s who can’t. It’s heartwarming when people, sometimes complete strangers, stop to chat or donate, showing their kindness and understanding. Walking with Snowy in his little bandana and sharing our story makes me feel like we’re truly making a difference, one step at a time.”

Journalist and award-winning podcaster, Rory Cellan-Jones, who will be launching his heartfelt new book, Sophie From Romania, on 10 October, will be taking part in this year’s Walkies for Parkinson’s, alongside his wife Diane and their famous rescue dog, Sophie. After saying goodbye to his beloved Collie Cross, Cabbage in 2022, Rory found new joy and purpose through adopting Sophie, a Romanian rescue dog who has become his trusty companion.

Rory Cellan-Jones said: “I'm excited to launch my latest book, Sophie From Romania, which tells the story of our journey adopting Sophie, our beautiful but very frightened rescue dog. The story of the dog who is now becoming a vital part of my daily Parkinson’s exercise regime shows the important role pets can play in helping us to manage our condition. Supporting Walkies for Parkinson’s means so much to me and I encourage everyone with a four-legged friend to get involved."

For more information and to sign up, visit events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/walkies-for-parkinsons/home.

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK and how to fundraise, visit parkinsons.org.uk