Taylor Swift’s Eras tour includes a sparkling three hour set which includes some fans favourite songs like Enchanted from Speak Now.

Taylor Swift kicked off her The Era’s Tour over the weekend, marking her grand return to the stage since before the pandemic which forced her to cancel her LoverFest tour. Swift performs a whopping 3 hours and 15 minute long set which includes 44 of her most popular hits. However, there were songs that were noticeably missing and here’s why.

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift lost the rights to all of her music in a controversial move that saw her old label Big Machine Records sell her music to Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Since then, Swift has been rerecording her music and releasing the albums again with extra unheard songs to critical acclaim.

So far the singer has re-released her second and third album Fearless, and Red, respectively. This might explain why Speak Now and Taylor Swift (debut) are noticeably missing from her Eras setlist.

Fans have been desperately awaiting the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s version) and some speculated it could come before the tour started due to her latest music videos like Bejeweled and Lavender Haze being packed with Easter eggs for the album. A move Swift is famous for.

During the opening night of the tour, the singer revealed she will play a surprise song for every night which will differ at every show. For the first night, she played Mirrorball from Folklore and Tim McGraw which is from her debut album and first ever single.

Fans initially thought Tim McGraw was the ‘debut’ section of the Eras show but on her second night at Swift City she played State of Grace from her third album, ‘Red’ in place of the song, meaning that the singer doesn’t have any songs from her first album on the official set list. In addition to this, Swift only has one song from Speak Now which is fan favourite ‘Enchanted’.

Aside from the obvious reason being that she can’t play her songs until she has released them under her own name, many of Taylor’s fans have said it’s likely she didn’t want to see any influx in streams from the original songs which would give Scooter Braun money from her work.

Fans are still patiently awaiting the release of Speak Now Taylor’s Version which will no doubt sky rocket to number one. Perhaps she could add a couple of songs to the set ahead of her unannounced UK and Europe leg of the tour?

Swift has confirmed she will be playing a different ‘special song’ for every show on ‘The Eras Tour’. Credit: Getty Images

Full setlist for Taylor Swift Era’s Tour 2023

Swift performed 44 songs on opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Glendale, Arizona. They were:

