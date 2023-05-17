Tesco has slashed the price of oil and pasta in its latest round of price reductions to combat the cost of living crisis.

The retailer is the latest supermarket to drop the price of essential items, with the likes of Sainsbury’s Aldi, Asda and Lidl joining the chain in cutting the price of milk by at least 5p.

Tesco is dropping the price of 30 products across its larger stores and online, with 15p off 500g and 1kg packs of own-brand pasta, 14p off its one litre vegetable oil and 15p off its one litre sunflower oil.

The price reductions come as grocery inflation leapt by more than 19% in March 2023 compared to last year, as energy and supply chain costs were passed on to shoppers.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco Group’s chief product officer, said: "As we see deflation coming through on key cupboard essentials such as pasta and cooking oil, we’re pleased to pass on these savings to customers.

“We hope that by reducing prices on these thirty products which are bought week-in, week-out, we can help customers spend less."

Tesco price cuts - full list

