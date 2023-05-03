Dommett married his wife four years ago in 2019 - the pair first met in 2016 after Dommett’s success with I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The wife of comedian Joel Dommett, Hannah Cooper has revealed the couple are expecting their first child together. The model shared a series of sweet snaps showcasing her baby bump to her 97,000 followers on Instagram.

The TV presenter met his now-wife after his 2016 stint on I’m A Celebrity, after she drunkenly messaged him a cat emoji. They tied the knot three years later in Mykonos in front of their friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to a national newspaper, Dommett said he consults his 31-year-old wife when considering what job offers to accept and which to turn down, also claiming she stopped him from becoming a “horrific person”.

Most Popular

He said: “Hannah is really important for me. I met her at the perfect time. I feel if I didn’t meet her when I did I probably wouldn’t be where I am right now and if I was here I would probably be a horrific human being.

“She keeps me grounded and happy. Without sounding all mushy, you know you have met the one when they make you a better person and Hannah definitely makes me a better person. She helps me make the right decisions. I think my life and career would have gone down a completely different path if it wasn’t for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career has gone from strength to strength since his time on I’m A Celeb seven years ago, where he finished in second place to Scarlett Moffatt. He is currently the presenter on ITV’s The Masked Singer.