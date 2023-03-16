Food halls have grown massively in the last few years in the UK - offering an alternative dining experience to restaurants, see if your area makes the list

Enjoy.com has announced the top 20 best food halls in the UK. Food halls have been around for years, but have recently swept over the UK at an extraordinary rate, especially in bigger cities such as Manchester or London.

Enjoy say that the best food halls ‘blur the lines between street food and restaurants’ with food halls seen as a fuss free and quicker way to eat whilst out, instead of sitting down waiting for a meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy continue with “There are plenty of perks to the latest trend – no awkward bill splitting, no tiptoeing around fussy friends and the chance to taste some of the region’s finest produce for a happily affordable price.”

Most Popular

The food halls featured in this list span from Durham to London and Suffolk, and cover a variety of different cuisines from all over the world. Some food halls even offer events and entertainment too on top of top quality food.

Here are the 20 best food halls in the UK, according to Enjoy.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Mackie Mayor (Manchester)

2. Eataly (London)

3. Cutlery Works (Sheffield)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Altrincham Market House (Altrincham)

5. Baltic Market (Liverpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Shelter Hall (Brighton)

7. Hammonds of Hull (Hull)

8. Society (Manchester)

9. Talbot Yard (Maltby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Bang Bang Oriental (London)

11. The Goods Shed (Canterbury)

12. SPARK (York)

13. Bonnie & Wild (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. Common Market (Belfast)

15. Arcade (London)

16. The GPO (Liverpool)

17. Kommune (Sheffield)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18. Suffolk Food Hall (Suffolk)

19. Asia Asia Food Hall (Birmingham)