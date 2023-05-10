Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Tributes paid to UK man found dead in Spanish villa after suspected carbon monoxide leak

A man from Edinburgh was found dead in a Spanish villa following a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 10th May 2023, 12:27 BST

A Scottish man has died and his wife is seriously ill after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a holiday home in Spain. Jaime Carsi, 40, from Edinburgh, was found dead at a house in Majorca on Saturday (May 7) by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39 was discovered next to him.

According to the BBC, Ms Somerville is understood to be in a serious condition in Manacor Hospital. The couple were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida in the north-east of the Island. They were due to go on a boat trip on Saturday and the alarm was raised when they failed to show up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Carsi was an analyst for a Scottish investment management company. Tributes have since poured in for him following his death. A friend of the couple, Patti Montella took to Facebook and described him as a “magnificent soul”.

Most Popular

    She wrote: “Jaime Carsi came into my life, and took up residence in my heart, so many years ago, in London. His smile and spirit are pure love. And when he married our precious Edinburgh girl, sweet Mary - it was a match made in heaven.

    “You left us waaaay too soon my little one. What a prince you are - such a magnificent soul. Borja Carsi, I am sending you and your family all my love.” Mr Carsi described himself online as being from Madrid but it is believed he moved to the UK as a child and relocated to Edinburgh from London about six years ago.

    Iain Stewart, general secretary of Edinburgh Interfaith Association has also paid a tribute to Mr Carsi, a former trustee of the organisation. He said on Facebook: “I just wanted to take this moment to express our sadness and share our condolences on behalf of everyone at the Edinburgh Interfaith Association (EIFA) at the passing of our dear friend and former trustee Jaime Carsi.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Jamie was such a pure soul. He was a very warm and friendly person, full of compassion. He had a way of connecting with people and you always felt better about yourself after talking with Jaime.

    “Jaime really understood the importance of interfaith and as well being a practising Roman Catholic was deeply committed to working with the, ‘Art of Living.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary and all his friends and loved ones. Gone too soon but definitely you will never be forgotten, my friend. I can only think that heaven needed another angel. Until we meet again.”

    Jaime Carsi, 40, from Edinburgh, was found dead at a house in Majorca on Saturday (May 7) by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39 was discovered next to him. (Facebook)Jaime Carsi, 40, from Edinburgh, was found dead at a house in Majorca on Saturday (May 7) by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39 was discovered next to him. (Facebook)
    Jaime Carsi, 40, from Edinburgh, was found dead at a house in Majorca on Saturday (May 7) by emergency crews and Mary Somerville, 39 was discovered next to him. (Facebook)

    Police in Majorca confirmed the incident is now under investigation.

    Related topics:BBC