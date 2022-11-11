A car insurance team from Compare The Market put a list together of driving rules you may not know - that could cost you thousands

As we approach the cold winter months, it is not unusual to wake and discover your windscreen is frozen. It’s common for people to allow longer for their commute, to turn on their car heating and get back inside, into the warm before setting off.

But, this mundane winter ritual most people do could leave you with a whopping fine of over £800. This is due to rule 123 of the Highway Code, which states that drivers should not leave a parked car’s engine running if it’s going to be left unattended or they’re stationary on a public road.

Some local authorities charge a £20 fixed penalty notice for emission offences and stationary idling, which can increase to over £800. This is only one winter law many people may not know about.

The car insurance team from Compare The Market has put together a list of driving rules you may be unaware of, that could land you a big fine. These include items you shouldn’t wear when driving and more.

Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Comparethemarket says “It’s essential that drivers stick to the rules of the road all-year-round, but staying alert and in control of the vehicle is especially important during winter, where the colder weather can present additional hazards. Checking that your tires have good pressure and enough tread for grip, topping your screenwash with a formula containing antifreeze, and making sure that your battery is well-maintained are a few things that can be done in preparation.”

Wellies, gloves, and heels can earn drivers a £1,000 fine

This in the Highway Code 97, that states that wearing something that impedes proper control of the vehicle or a full view of the road and traffic ahead can land drivers with a £1,000 fine (£2,500 for Passenger Carrying Vehicle, or goods vehicles) or a discretionary disqualification, as well as three penalty points. This includes footwear such as wellies, big winter boots or high heels, as well as thick winter coats, gloves and even Santa suits.

Winter coat considerations to avoid £1,500 fines

Big and bulky coats can severely limit your movement, meaning you may not have the ability to fully control your vehicle. This could lead to a potential fine over £1,000. A big coat can also mean your seatbelt may not fit too, leading to a fine of £500.

Drivers can be fined £2,500 for forgetting to clear the frost from all car windows