After weeks of poor weather in the UK, temperatures are expected to spike to around 20C soon

After months of largely bad weather, which more recently saw large parts of the UK endure thunderstorms and even flash flooding, the weather is about to take a welcome turn with temperatures soaring to 20C.

The high temperatures are forecast to land in the UK this weekend (May 13), bringing to an end a prolonged period of poor weather, which was caused by a powerful burst from the jet stream.

People were convinced that the poor weather was behind the UK around the Easter period, when a ‘soft heat wave’ arrived in the UK, seeing temperatures hit the high teens, but that was short lived as cold weather and rain ensued.

On Tuesday (May 9), Basingstoke experienced an onslaught of hail, which was so bad that one resident was concerned that his car was damaged by the freak event.

Despite better weather on the way, there is still some harsh weather to get through first. For Thursday (May 11), the Met Office says: “Early mist clearing. Some sunshine, but showers breaking out quite widely; potentially heavy and slow-moving in places with hail and thunder. Light winds, and near average temperatures.”

In the UK, the average high temperature in May is 15C. Much of Southern England, including London, Bournemouth and more will surpass that this coming weekend, as well as Northern England, including Manchester, Blackpool and more.

The long range weather forecast from the Met Office , which covers from May 14 - May 23 says: “A band of rain will erratically move east across most parts of the UK from Sunday into early the following week, but possibly largely fizzle out before reaching southeast England.

“At the same time, a ridge of high pressure will likely build to the west of the UK, before toppling across many areas over the following few days.

“Pressure will probably remain relatively high across southern and central parts of the UK, bringing some sunny spells throughout the remainder of the period, although a few showers are also possible, and potential for quite a keen breeze, at least for a time, in the southeast.