A heatwave is expected to return in July following the hottest ever June on record

The sun is set to shine once again with a heatwave on the way as Brits could soon bask in temperatures up to 40C on July 12. This comes as a recent dip in weather has seen many parts of the UK experience a brief period of unsettled weather.

Data from the Met Office shows this June has been the hottest ever in the UK, with temperatures in the mid to high 20Cs and 30Cs. And there looks to be plenty of warm weather to come. ,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year was a record breaker weather-wise in the UK. A new record-high temperature of 40.3°C was set at Coningsby, Lincolnshire on July 19 with a further seven areas in the UK recording temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Most Popular

An overnight record was also set in 2022, when Kenley Airfield in Greater London, recorded a new highest minimum temperature of 25.8°C. Temperatures may reach the levels we saw last year.

According to the Met Office: “A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.”