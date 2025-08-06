Urgent warning issued to Sussex homeowners after huge £1.1million spike in payouts for fires caused by lithium-ion batteries

A leading insurance provider has joined the Fire Brigades Union in highlighting concerns about the safe use of lithium-ion batteries.

The FBU’s Office for Product Safety reported 211 e-scooter and e-bike fires last year, five of which caused deaths. There were only 26 blazes reported as being created by lithium-ion batteries, also known as e-batteries, in 2020. Both totals are thought to be lower than the reality given how incidents are reported.

It’s a picture mirrored by insurance broker Adrian Flux. One of its underwriters saw its fire claims rise 250% from 2023 to 2024 and associated costs spike by 1,188.32% - a whopping increase of almost £500,000. Another’s figures show that while its incidents may have decreased by 35% across the same period, the severity of fires have increased immensely with a near additional £600,000 being paid out as a result.

“Lithium-ion batteries are in most everyday gadgets including mobile phones, e-bikes and vape pens,” said Chelsea Shakespeare, a manager in Adrian Flux’s household team.

Overcharged phone batteries can be a real culprit when it comes to the cause of home fires.

“While most of us use these products without any issues, the facts don’t lie and there are obviously concerns that are growing about this type of battery - especially if they are not stored, recycled or manufactured correctly.

“The batteries and devices they are in may often be fairly small but the impact of a fire involving them is absolutely devastating.”

A fire in Chichester last month was caused as a result of this exact issue. Crews raced to St Andrews Close, Oving, on July 20 and station manager Darren Wickings and watch manager Stuart Smith spoke about the "extremely dangerous" batteries to the media.

The worrying trend has also led to Adrian Flux publishing advice on how best to prevent lithium-ion battery fires in the home. It flags the danger of counterfeit products, charging goods overnight and also highlights some key warning signs of battery failure.

“By staying vigilant, understanding the risks, and implementing the straightforward safety measures we have provided, people in Sussex can significantly reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires in your home,” added Miss Shakespeare.

“Ultimately, if your battery catches fire we would urge you to evacuate your home immediately and call 999. Lithium-ion battery fires can produce toxic flames and get out of hand very quickly so it’s important you leave it to the professionals.”

The FBU says one in five firefighter posts have been lost to cuts since 2010. It also suggests that lack of investments has led to fire service response times in England slowing by over three minutes since the 1990s. Steve Wright, the organisation’s general secretary, believes those factors, coupled with the upturn in battery-based and climate-related incidents, means “fires are more developed” by the time units arrive.