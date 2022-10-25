We made our own House of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy’s favourite drink - the famous Negroni Sbagliato, here’s what we thought.

House of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy sent the internet into a frenzy when they revealed to co-star Olivia Cooke that their favourite drink is a Negroni Sbagliato. The reveal came in a press interview clip posted on the HBOMax TikTok page, which quickly took over the platform.

The revelation has people across the world desperate to try the exclusive cocktail and the ingredients have been flying on the shelves. Click and drink have made having your very own Negroni Sbagliato at home easier than ever with their bundle of all the ingredients you need to live your best Emma D’Arcy life.

In the clip D’Arcy reveals their favourite drink, saying: “A Negroni. Sbagliato, with Prosecco in it.” Cooke appears to be immediately entranced with D’Arcy’s choice and responds, “Stunning.” People became enamoured with the way D’Arcy delivered her answer with fans commenting on the raspiness of her voice and dramatic pauses. Many comments on the clip said they now want to try the drink with one writing: “I’ve never been a Negroni fan but I think I am now”.

Most Popular

Olivia Cooke also revealed her drink of choice is a Gin Martini with a twist. However, it’s the Sbagliato’s time to shine and fans are thirsty. Like millions of others, I had the moment on loop in my head, and still do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Negroni has always been a top drink of choice for me, particularly in the colder months, but with prosecco? It sounded like a perfect marriage of my winter drink and a summery spritz. Click and Drink kindly sent us one of their bundles with all the ingredients to make our very own Negroni…Sbagliato…with prosecco. Spoiler alert - I was not disappointed.

The bitterness of the drink is nicely balanced by the fizz from the prosecco, making it a sparkling addition to any winter menu. Not to mention it took mere seconds to make. If you are already a fan of a Negroni this is a perfect way to mix things up.

So, how did I make this delicious concoction you ask? Here’s a breakdown of the recipe I used with the ingredients bundled up for ease by Click and Drink.

What does the Click and Drink bundle include?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bundle includes everything you need. It is priced at £26.99 and includes the following:

1 x Martini Rosso 75cl (ABV 15%)

1 x Campari 70cl (ABV 25%)

1 x Serenello Extra Dry DOC Prosecco 75cl (ABV 11.5%)

Without the deal buying each individual product would amount to £41.97 so the bundle gives you mega savings to enjoy as many of the cocktails you like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to make a Negroni Sbagliato

With the delicious ingredients all in one place thanks to Click and Drink, making the drink was the easiest it could be. I was enjoying my cocktail within minutes. Here’s the recipe I followed:

Fill a highball glass with ice

Pour in 25ml Campari and 25ml Martini Rosso vermouth

Gently add 25ml prosecco, gently stirring the contents together

Top up further, ensuring no bubbles roam over the glass

Garnish with an orange slice

How to make a Classic Negroni

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients

Serves 1

25ml gin

25ml Martini vermouth Rosso

25ml Campari

ice

Slice of orange for garnish

Method

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pour the gin, vermouth and Campari into a mixing glass or jug with ice. Stir well until the outside of the glass feels cold.

Strain into a tumbler and add 1 large ice sphere or some fresh ice, and garnish with an orange slice, using a blood orange when in season.