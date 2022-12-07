The Welcome Break service comes as a way to help parents who can not afford to take their children to see Santa this Christmas.

Welcome Break’s monster-hit dial-a-Santa service is set to return for a second year as it gives children the opportunity to meet Santa for free. It debuted in 2021.

The aim is to help parents who can not afford to take their kids to a Santa’s grotto due to the ongoing cost of living crisis. Inflation is currently at a 40 year high rate of 11.1% as average daily expenses continue to soar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Welcome Break, despite three in five parents believing it is important for their children to visit Santa, one third admit to not being able to afford the ticket price. A further one in five say that they are not in a position to afford the involved travel costs, so as a result, one half of parents and grandparents will not be taking their children to visit Saint Nicholas this year.

Most Popular

Instead, the UK’s leading motorway service operator is working with Santa himself to deliver a cost-free alternative to allow little ones to finally get their gift list to him before Christmas Day. All you need is a mobile device and then children will have the opportunity to video call with Kris Kringle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Diviney, CEO at Welcome Break, said: “When we heard that a third of parents and grandparents are unable to afford a grotto visit this year, we knew we had to relaunch our service for a second year running. Due to the huge demand last year, we’ve asked the man himself to take a day out of his busy schedule. We can’t wait to delight children around the country again this year and bring some festive cheer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad