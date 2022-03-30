Wetherspoon revamps menu adding 14 new items - including KFC-style chicken dishes

Wetherspoon has spiced up its menu adding 14 new items this week with chicken, curry and vegetarian dishes to choose from.
The new dishes will be added to its pub menus nationwide on Wednesday 30 March.
The array of new meals will be well-received by KFC fans as four new boneless chicken dishes will be available to order.
Here’s all the new dishes that will be added to Wetherspoon menus across the UK.
What new dishes are being added to Wetherspoon menus?
The first basket option includes three southern-fried chicken strips and five chicken breast bites.
You will also be able to order a basket of five southern-fried chicken strips, or a basket of ten chicken breast bites.
A new vegetarian option will be available as well, with a basket of eight Quorn “no chicken” nuggets being added to the menu.
Each basket will be served with either a BBQ, sweet chilli, JD honey glaze, or sticky soy sauce.
You will also get coleslaw and a choice of chips or rice.
A new char-grilled chicken dish with chicken gravy is also being added to the menu - it comes with the option of mashed potato, chips or a jacket potato.
Curry Club will see three new dishes being added to the range including chicken korma, sweet potato curry, and chicken vindaloo.
There will also be two new side dishes to choose from - an onion bhaji and vegetable samosa.
Steak Club will also have two new options on the menu.
You will be able to pick from a five-ounce or ten-ounce gammon steak served with egg, peas, a mushroom, half a tomato and the choice of chips or a jacket potato.
For its breakfast menu, Wetherspoons is adding a fruit salad alongside a small pancakes dish, which can both be ordered as desserts too.
Full list of new dishes
New chicken dishes
Three southern-fried chicken strips and five chicken breast bites basket
Five southern-fried chicken strips basket
Ten chicken breast bites basket
Eight Quorn “no chicken” nuggets basket
Char-grilled chicken with chicken gravy, coleslaw and chips or rice
New Curry Club dishes
Chicken korma
Sweet potato curry
Chicken vindaloo
Onion bhaji
Vegetable samosa
New Steak Club dishes
Five-ounce steak served with egg, peas, a mushroom, half a tomato and chips or jacket potato
Ten-ounce steak served with egg, peas, a mushroom, half a tomato and chips or jacket potato
New breakfast dishes
Fruit salad
Small pancakes
Wetherspoons has around 900 pubs across the UK.
You can use its online finder tool to locate your nearest pub by entering your postcode.
You can download the Wetherspoons app for free which has all its restaurant menus and prices available.