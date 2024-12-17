Why Christmas can be a dangerous time of year for dog attacks on postal workers

Horsham- based The Dog G8 Company, the inventers of the concertina dog gate as seen on BBC One Dragons’ Den last year, are alerting the general public to their responsibilities as dog owners during the festive season as this time of year tends to see a rise in the number of dog attacks on postal and delivery workers. Brighton is an area that sees the largest amount of attacks on postal workers. This advice comes on the back of a Royal Mail direct mail campaign aimed at all UK households this Christmas giving them advice on how to prevent dog attacks at the front door.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One side of the mailer consists of a warning to be placed on the front door of each house to alert postal and delivery workers that there is a dog on the premises and the other side consists of a list of tips and obligations for dog owners to help prevent dog attacks. One crucial piece of advice is to install safety gates at the front door and internally if possible to prevent dog escapes.

For the past few years The Dog G8 Company has been conducting collaborative research with the University of Liverpool and developing products to prevent dog attacks at the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the most docile dog can lash out when feeling frightened, startled, hurt, confused or provoked, leading to a nightmare scenario for the injured party, the pet parent and their canine companion.

The Dog G8 Gate for the front door

Over the last 12 months, there were more than 2026 dog attacks on postmen and women across the UK. This is an increase of 15% from the previous year. Over 30,000 postmen and women have been attacked by dogs in the last decade! Over 80% at the front door. 42 postal workers are attacked by dogs every week, and over 1000 postmen and women have had a finger bitten off or severely injured whilst delivering the mail through the letterbox in the last 5 years. Some of the injuries have prevented people coming back to work and have in some cases, proven fatal. UK cities and towns that see the greatest number of attacks include Belfast, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol, Swansea, Exeter, Nottingham, Brighton and Oxford according to Royal Mail.

Chris Maxted, Director of Dog G8 said,

“The public need to be aware that if their dog attacks a postal worker, they will be prosecuted either by the Police, Local Authority or by Royal Mail via a private prosecution under the agreement between Royal Mail and the CWU. Police forces around the UK have also launched the LEAD (Local, Environmental, Awareness on Dogs) campaign which is all about encouraging the responsible ownership of all dog breeds – with the aim of improving public safety, reducing anti-social behaviour and ensuring dogs are looked after appropriately.

There are approximately 13.5 million pet dogs in the UK, according to UK Pet Food’s Pet Data Report 2024. The number has risen due to the increase in dogs taken on as pets during the Covid lockdowns. These dogs were largely un-socialised and now with owners back at work, some dogs have behavioural problems or suffer with separation anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a whole host of reasons why dogs may bite. It can be to do with behaviour fallout resulting from a lack of early positive exposure, experience and comfort of being handled.

Other reasons a dog may bite could be to do with possessive guarding of items such as bowl, toy or bed. A dog may also be sensitive to handling or could be suffering with pain. Some dogs are fearful or are easily startled. Inappropriate handling especially from children can make a dog agitated. Some dogs are also easily redirected where a dog can become agitated on the leash and bite the first thing that comes to hand and this can then happen in the home environment leading to dog attacks.

The Dog-G8 Company has created a range of highly versatile, concertina gates that aid dog owners with training, prevent dogs from escaping, and reduce the potential risk of an attack on postal and delivery workers coming to the house. Their products are patented and they are the only UK Company to provide a safety gate that works on the front door.

The Dog-G8 gate was the inspiration of Peter Maxted, the founder of the company who has been a pet sitter for over 20 years and a dog owner for the same amount of time. He was very aware of the risks associated with dogs at front doors e.g. escapes, attacks, thefts and although there were other gates on the market, he felt they were inadequate and ineffective enough to work for all breeds. He therefore decided to design and sell his own version so he could keep his and client’s dogs safer at the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dog-G8 product is British made and features a concertina, modular and retractable design. The product is incredibly versatile and can be used on multiple configurations ranging from the front door to stairways, hallways and many more. The gates modular design enables it to be spanned to any width, allowing the gate to be fitted to the widest of configurations such as patio doors where standard, conventional gates cannot fit.

The gate is made from mild steel, coated in chrome or white powder coat, bolted together with bespoke, customised clips which give the gate strength and durability.

When the gate is not in use it sits flat and compact to one side it’s neat, unobtrusive, and out of the way. Finally, it is removable, enabling it to be easily stored away or docked to other configurations such as the Stairway to the Doorway (if extra brackets are purchased).

The Dog-G8 can also be used in horse boxes, mobile home and caravans. When the gate is spanned across the entrance, this allows any motor home or caravan user to have their habitation door open, without the risk of their dog dashing out. The gate will provide dogs with much needed ventilation and offers great visibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gate is excellent for when you’re parked up at campsites or beaches where perimeters cannot be formed but you wish to have the door open.

Owners of the Dog G8 Gate now are issued with stickers which they can put on their front doors to alert postal and delivery workers that a safety gate has been installed on the premises.

Since launch the company has seen massive growth and now sells directly to customer in the UK, Canada, United States, and Europe. The product went viral on Tiktok and Facebook attracting over 100 million organic views across all videos. The Dog-G8 Company was the Theo Paphitis' Small Business Sunday Winner in March 2021 and last year was a Silver Award winner for innovation at the PetQuip Awards.