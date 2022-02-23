Aldi’s £399 best-selling hot tub is back in stock for 2022 - here’s how to buy online

Treat yourself and your friends and family to a luxurious at-home spa experience thanks to this inflatable hot tub from discount supermarket Aldi

When you can buy Aldi inflatable hot tub along with price and features

Transform your back garden in to an oasis of tranquility with the Intex Inflatable 4 person hot tub, which is for sale on the Aldi website exclusively now for less than £400.

Equipped with 135 air jets to soothe and relax, heated bubbles and a 795L capacity, this four-person hot tub will help you and three loved ones to relax and unwind at the end of a long working day or at the weekend.

Complete with two headrests, a thermal ground cloth, user-friendly control panel, carry bag and insulated and lockable cover, this hot tub has everything you need to bring the luxury of the spa to you.

What’s more, the spa pool comes with a three-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind, whilst you relax.

When can I buy the hot tub, and how much does it cost?

The Intex Inflatable 4 person hot tub is available to buy online now for £399.99. It’s an online only exclusive product so you won’t be able to buy it in store.

If you do want one of these hot tubs though you’ll have to be quick as this product is one of Aldi’s famous Specialbuys and, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

What are special buys?

Special buys are released every Thursday and include everything from kitchen gadgets to and clothing.

In store, these products are placed in the middle aisle and they are always available to buy online too for delivery to your home. Some products, as with the hot tub, are only available to buy online.

There’s only a limited amount of all special buy products available.

What accessories are available for the hot tub?

You can also enhance your experience and set the ambience with the spa pool lighting (£13.99), and don’t forget the LED cup holder (£12.99) so you can enjoy your favourite drinks while you enjoy your soak for a true spa day experience.

To keep your hot tub in top condition, pick up the spa pool chemicals (£24.99) and maintenance kit (£14.99).