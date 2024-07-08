Blink video doorbell is on offer on Amazon | Amazon

Deals on Amazon tech have already started ahead of Prime Day with huge savings on highly-rated products including this Blink video doorbell.

Shoppers can make huge savings on a popular Blink video doorbell as Amazon starts its Prime Day offers early. Tech products are among the most sought-after this month as bargain-hunters clamour to make the most of Amazon Prime Day.

Early birds are finding 63% off the Blink Outdoor Camera System and Video Doorbell seeing its price slashed from £149.98 down to £54.99 at Amazon here. That’s a saving of over £94 for the smart security home camera for Prime members.

Along with a two-year battery life, the Blink video doorbell has a customised motion detector, can link up to Alexa and comes with a subscription plan free trial as part of the Amazon early access deal. Subscriptions start from £2.50 a month per device after the trial, or £8 per month for unlimited devices on one account.

The piece of tech described as “built to withstand the elements so you can protect your home, indoors or outdoors, day and night” already has over 26,600 reviews on Amazon. It’s also got a 4.2 star rating out of 5.

“See what’s happening at home no matter where you are with the Blink app using HD Live View and infrared night vision,” explained Amazon. “Two-way audio lets you hear and talk back. It’s like being home even when you’re not.”

“The wire-free design means you can place, stand or mount it anywhere.” The motion sensors can also be personalised so the owner can set it up to focus on particular areas of their home when they aren’t there.

Shopper James was among those impressed and said: “The wireless feature and motion detection is great and it only requires two double A batteries, which lasts months. Easy to install and the app allows you to change sensitivity of motion, quality of camera, night vision and how long you wish motion detection to be recorded for.”

Mahesh added: “An outstanding choice for anyone seeking reliable and long-lasting home surveillance. It’s two-year battery life is exceptional, eliminating frequent battery changes. The wireless HD camera delivers crisp, clear picture quality, ensuring you don't miss any details.” He added: “Overall, it offers an impressive blend of performance and convenience for comprehensive home security.”

Another customer said: “I had assumed that all these low cost security cameras were poor. I decided to try one of these and was pleasantly surprised. Motion detection is fast and reliable. Image quality is good and I can save to USB stick. Dropping one star as there is no human detection and it keeps triggering when cats come in the garden. Battery life seems reasonable. Recommended if you want a basic but reliable camera.”

Jay and Les were keen on the Blink product: “We have now got 10 of these cameras, alright they are not perfect, if you want perfection you would fork out hundreds of pounds for a high end security firm. It works fine and let’s us know who’s about when we are out, for the price it’s a 9 out of 10 from us.” Adelphi highlighted some drawbacks to the tech: “The camera mount is simple enough to screw into place, but attaching the camera is extremely fiddly especially if the mount is located overhead. This could easily be overcome if the mount could be screwed into place whilst attached to the camera, but the design doesn't permit this.

“Because the batteries cannot be replaced without removing the back cover of the camera, the whole fiddly process has to be repeated each time they are replaced. Not insurmountable by any means, but certainly not installation-friendly.”