A cordless lawnmower will revolutionise your garden duties - and lead to fuss-free lawn care

We’ve specifically chosen smaller mowers for this round up because they are the most popular size for most UK gardens.

If you live on the edges of suburbia or in the country and your lawn is on the larger side, then keep an eye out for our forthcoming guide to the best petrol mowers.

Why is cordless the best option for mowing?