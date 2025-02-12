Clever discount code hack can get you this robot vacuum cleaner for £69.30

The OKP robot vacuum has the latest high-tech features | Amazon

You won't "see" this deal on the Amazon listing, but we've tried the code and it worked for us

If you've always fancied a robot vacuum cleaner, but you've never quite managed to muster up the hundreds of pounds they often cost, then this is a deal for you.

Using a special discount code we've spotted, you can bring the price of this vacuuming and mopping robot down to a frankly unbelievable £69.30.

It's listed on Amazon right now for £130, but with a 19% discount. That brings it down to £105.

How to use the code and secure the £69.30 deal Visit the Amazon listing by clicking here Check you're happy with your purchase and click "Buy Now". Go to payment methods, and enter the code WBLKYGNM You might need to enter it a second time at the next screen, we did The price should now drop to £69.30 Complete the purchase and wait for the free next-day delivery!

But, if you use a sneaky little code once you get to the checkout, it will drop the price to £69.30.

We don't know how long the deal will last, and we don't know how long the code will work for because it's not actually advertised on Amazon, but seriously, try it now, and you might find you're in luck.

The robot vacuum looks like a really good bit of kit, too. It has twin rotating brush heads, a fixed mop for wiping hard floors, and it links up to smart home systems.

A static mop head will be great for wiping hard floors | Amazon

It can run off an app, but it also has a physical remote control, which is handy.

When it's finished its task, it'll return automatically to a charging base, which is included in the package.

This might be the cheapest vacuuming and mopping robot on the internet right now, so catch the deal while it's still live.