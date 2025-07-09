Compact but powerful - this bargain desktop fan is just what you need to beat the heat | Amazon

Weighing no more than a smartphone, this quiet and compact fan could be the best tenner you’ll spend all summer – but the Prime Day deal ends soon.

Weighing the same as a smartphone, this desktop fan is just £9.99 in the Prime Day sales and could be the perfect tool for beating the heat this weekend.

It charges up from a USB lead, and can run for 12 hours - or indefinitely if it's left plugged in. And it’s only £9.99 in the Prime Day sales.

Designed to be super quiet in operation, the fan has three speeds, with the lowest setting only emitting 30dB of noise.

It's quiet enough to sleep next to | Amazon

This means it's ideal for use while you're sleeping, and the desktop design means it'll stay stable on a bedside table.

It can also be used while you're working, or in the kitchen, or it can accompany you on a picnic. The base allows the fan to rotate, so it can direct its air in any direction.

The £9.99 price is a Prime Day deal, and you can buy one on Amazon by clicking here - but the 29% discount will disappear after Friday, so don't miss out on a summer bargain.

