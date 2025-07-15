The Kamado-style ceramic BBQ in action – perfect for slow-smoked feasts and summer gatherings. | Wowcher

This compact Kamado ceramic BBQ and smoker is now under £60 in Wowcher’s summer sale – perfect for summer grilling and year-round use.

Some deals deserve a standing ovation – and this is one of them.

The Neo Kamado 13” Mini Ceramic BBQ Grill & Smoker has just dropped even further in the Wowcher summer sale, now just £59 instead of £161.99. That’s a massive 64% saving on a proper grown-up bit of kit – perfect for anyone who loves real BBQ flavour but doesn’t have room (or patience) for a monster smoker.

What makes this little grill stand out? For starters, it’s a full ceramic Kamado-style oven, known for locking in heat and moisture and making your charcoal go much further. You get a rust-resistant stainless steel cooking grid, dual airflow vents for precise heat and smoke control, and even a built-in thermometer for keeping an eye on those low-and-slow cooks.

Don’t be fooled by the “mini” name either. This sturdy tabletop-friendly grill packs enough space for steaks, burgers, pizzas – even a loaf of bread if you’re feeling ambitious. And at just 56cm high on its stable tripod stand, it’ll happily sit on a patio, balcony or garden table without dominating your outdoor space.

What I really like about this one is its year-round appeal. It’s compact and portable enough for summer picnics or camping trips, but just as good for winter evenings outside when you want a smoky roast or fresh bread. Ceramic construction means it holds heat beautifully even in colder weather, and it wipes clean and stores neatly when you’re done.

For less than £60, you’d be hard pressed to find a more versatile way to bring authentic BBQ flavour to your garden or balcony this summer. Stock is limited at this price, so it’s worth snapping up now if you want to beat the next heatwave.

