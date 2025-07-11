The Keter Eden storage bench can hold 265 litres of garden goods | Amazon

This clever Keter Eden bench keeps outdoor spaces neat — and it's just £96.99 in the Prime Day sale with 25% off, but only until Friday.

At this time of year, we all want to spend more time in our outside spaces. Lounging on our garden furniture, cooking on a barbecue, or letting children make the most of garden toys.

But when it's time to put all of this stuff away, a storage solution is a very valuable thing.

You might have a shed, or a garage, but it'll only fit so much. And access isn't always easy if your outbuildings are locked.

This Keter Eden storage bench, then, is a brilliant idea for keeping gardens, balconies, or driveways tidy.

It’s a very discreet storage solution | Amazon

You can use it to store car washing equipment, or as somewhere for your postman to drop parcels off while you're out, or it can just be a dry space for your patio furniture cushions.

The good news is it's never been seen this cheap.

Amazon has knocked 25% off the price for Prime Day, just in time for the hot weather, and that includes free delivery. It's now down to just £96.99.

It needs some self-assembly, but that doesn't take long, and it's made of a durable plastic, so it can stand up to all weather conditions. It even has a locking clasp.

There are two colours available, but the black and grey costs a lot more than the beige.

Prime Day finishes at the end of Friday, so only hours remain on this deal. It's certainly worth grabbing one before the price goes back up.

