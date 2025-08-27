Brand new or refurbished laptops are a bargain if you pick the right lease deal | Unsplash

Self-employed and need new tech? Raylo Business has laptops from just £5 a month with flexible lease terms and free upgrades

If you’re self-employed and you want to upgrade your tech without a big upfront cost, leasing could be the smartest move you make for your business this year.

Innovative tech firm Raylo Business is currently offering laptop lease deals from as little as £5 a month, giving you access to premium devices without the hefty initial outlay. All you need to do is choose your laptop and sign up to a lease term that suits you.

Take the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, available from just £9.99 per month, or a refurbished Windows-based IdeaPad S100 for £5.79. Prices are based on a 36-month term, but you can also opt for 12 or 24 months – or even keep it flexible with a rolling monthly lease.

There are no upfront costs, and every device comes with a lifetime warranty. At the end of your lease, you can return your device, upgrade to the latest model for free, or simply keep paying monthly. For example, leasing the IdeaPad S100 for 12 months would only cost £89.88 in total, and you’d be free to switch to a newer version straight away.

Mac fans are well catered for too. A refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air starts at just £11.66 per month, while a brand-new model is from £21.24 per month.

Raylo’s summer sale makes these deals even more attractive. With free next-day delivery, no upfront cost, and a sustainable circular ownership model, leasing is one of the easiest and greenest ways to stay up to date with the latest tech.

